To stop dumping on roads, autos to collect waste early in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To send autos to the field and collect waste early from office goers to ensure the waste does not go to street corners, empty sites and junctions, the BBMP has advanced the time to scan auto tippers in its mustering centres across Bengaluru.
The exercise, which was done from 6.30 am to 7.30 am, will now begin an hour in advance, at 5.30 am.
The mustering (attendance record) timings of solid waste collection auto tipper vehicles under BBMP have been revised from Monday. “To enhance the quality of cleanliness work in Bengaluru city and to facilitate the public, the mustering timings of auto tipper vehicles operating in various wards of the city have been revised,” said an official from BBMP’s solid waste management wing.
Steps have been taken to bring it forward by one hour to make waste collection compatible with the routine of the people. This change will not only facilitate residents in disposing of their waste before going to work, but will also prevent the public from dumping waste anywhere and creating black spots, said Karee Gowda, Chief Executive Officer, Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited, through an official release and has sought the cooperation of the public to implement this measure more effectively.
The BBMP has also taken up an intensive cleaning exercise at 77 skywalks at various places, including the ones at Baptist Hospital, Hosur Road, Magadi Road, Nagarbhavi Main Road, Mysuru Road, Tin Factory, Bellanduru and Singasandra.
The BBMP has appealed to people not to spit, not to leave plastic bottles, covers and also not to paste any posters at skywalks.
The BBMP has stated that 16 skywalks are coming up from the Traffic Engineering Cell, and 65 more are coming under Public Private Partnership in the coming days and sought public cooperation to maintain cleanliness.