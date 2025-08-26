To stop dumping on roads, autos to collect waste early in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To send autos to the field and collect waste early from office goers to ensure the waste does not go to street corners, empty sites and junctions, the BBMP has advanced the time to scan auto tippers in its mustering centres across Bengaluru.

The exercise, which was done from 6.30 am to 7.30 am, will now begin an hour in advance, at 5.30 am.

The mustering (attendance record) timings of solid waste collection auto tipper vehicles under BBMP have been revised from Monday. “To enhance the quality of cleanliness work in Bengaluru city and to facilitate the public, the mustering timings of auto tipper vehicles operating in various wards of the city have been revised,” said an official from BBMP’s solid waste management wing.