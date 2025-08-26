Under GBA, ward engineers to take care of lakes, roads

BENGALURU: Lakes, Stormwater Drains and Major Road Infrastructure departments will be looked after by engineers from the ward office, once the new corporations are formed under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, sources said.

At present, these departments are working independently with a team and are supervised by chief engineers at the central office. “The ward will be demarcated to a 40,000 population and most likely the Assistant Executive Engineer or Executive Engineers will be given additional charge to look into Lake, Stormwater Drain and Major road management, and he/she shall have the whole and sole authority. This is what is being discussed at the top level,” said a source from the BBMP lake department.