Under GBA, ward engineers to take care of lakes, roads

BENGALURU: Lakes, Stormwater Drains and Major Road Infrastructure departments will be looked after by engineers from the ward office, once the new corporations are formed under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, sources said.
At present, these departments are working independently with a team and are supervised by chief engineers at the central office. “The ward will be demarcated to a 40,000 population and most likely the Assistant Executive Engineer or Executive Engineers will be given additional charge to look into Lake, Stormwater Drain and Major road management, and he/she shall have the whole and sole authority. This is what is being discussed at the top level,” said a source from the BBMP lake department.
While some of the residents have welcomed the idea as it may do away with running around for complaints, permission for rejuvenation and other activities, experts say, only a dedicated person from the stream can do justice to Lake and SWD management.
Currently, officials deployed for fixing and maintaining the water resource management, like stormwater drains and lakes, come with a background of study in Geology, Hydrology, Environmental Science, Ecology and Limnology.
“For the maintenance of SWD and Lakes, specialists in the field are needed and deploying civil road infrastructure engineers or mixing of officials, who do not match the stream of study needed for drain and lake management, is nothing but a recipe for disaster,” said Ramprasad from Friends Of Lakes.