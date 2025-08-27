After accidents, journey time of 3,000 BMTC routes increased

BENGALURU: Following back-to-back fatal accidents involving BMTC buses, the bus corporation has revised the total journey time of nearly 3,000 schedules (specifying trips to be operated in a day) to reduce stress on the drivers.

Stress is considered one of the major factors for accidents involving BMTC buses. However, drivers and trade unions complain that the stress persists because there is no change in work hours, and the extra hours they work beyond duty timings are not compensated.

General Secretary of KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation Vijaya Bhaskar said, “A driver must be given only eight hours of work as per the Motor Transport Workers Act 1961, which regulates the transport workers. However, our drivers are taking nearly 12 hours to complete the trips (for instance, Majestic to Attibele is one trip) assigned to them. With the increase in the running time for routes (called Form 4), they will only need more time to complete it.”

“If the working hours exceed eight hours, the driver needs to be compensated for the extra hours. But the bus corporation gives the trips in such a way that drivers end up spending a minimum of two hours extra and are not compensated.