Baa-pa Bappa: Kannada stars share fondest Ganesha Chaturthi memories

I grew up in Army quarters and my fondest memories are of collecting money from houses to install a ‘bappa’, but most of our money used to go into chocolates! I also used to be very careful about not looking at the moon because it is inauspicious. But somehow, my older brother would trick me into looking and I would have to stay up all night and do a ‘jagarana’ to make up for it. As an actor, I can’t celebrate like I used to but I’m going to festival events that fans have invited me to – charity events that I’m proud of them for doing.