Karnataka’s IGP Sandeep Patil shows his mettle in Ironman Triathlon

BENGALURU: He is a mid-career cop with a resolve to carve a niche in the world of endurance and fitness. Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 2004 batch, Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), Sandeep Patil, competed in the Ironman Triathlon in August this year.

He is the only IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre to have competed in the prestigious global challenge held by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC) in Copenhagen. “I finished swimming 3.8 km in the sea, cycled 180 km and ran for 42 km in 14 hours 45 min,” Patil told TNIE.

“I began training for the triathlon one-and-a-half years ago but went on a stricter regime and diet discipline six months back, after registering for the triathlon in January this year,” he said.

A cop is required to be fit. Qualifying and competing in Ironman requires a higher level of discipline and training besides the resolve to make it. “To compete in all the three disciplines was a challenge, especially swimming. My earlier experience of swimming was for 300 metre at best. From there to learn to swim 3.8 km and that too in an open sea was a huge challenge. I pushed myself to swim more, better and in record time,” he said.