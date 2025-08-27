Security guard’s fall at Bengaluru's Ragigudda Metro station sparks safety concerns

BENGALURU: The accidental fall of a 52-year-old security guard onto the tracks at Ragigudda Metro Station on the Yellow Line on Monday has raised concerns about both the working conditions of guards deployed at Namma Metro stations and the absence of safety barriers such as platform screen doors (PSDs) or steel barricades.

According to officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the guard, who was on duty at platform number 2, reportedly felt dizzy before slipping and falling on the electrified tracks.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer Yashwanth Chavan said, “The security guard had some giddiness and fell on the track. A colleague stationed on platform number 1 immediately activated the Emergency Trip Switch (ETS), cutting off power to the tracks. A passenger on the platform also rushed to help pull the guard to safety.” On duty overtime by the guard, he said, “Everyone works only their shifts.”

The incident triggered public demand for the urgent installation of PSDs or, at least, steel barricades at Metro stations to prevent such accidents.

Chavan explained that while BMRCL is considering PSDs, there are technological hurdles. “There are technical restrictions, such as integration of sensors with the train. Operational Metro stations also have challenges, including integration with signaling, fixing of civil structures, and limited hours available for such work,” he said.

Chavan said provisions to install PSDs have been included in the upcoming projects. “They can be considered for the upcoming lines. In fact, it is already planned for the underground section of the Pink Line.” The guard was safely rescued and BMRCL officials confirmed that timely action by staff and a passenger helped avert any serious consequences.