Set timeline to restore dug-up roads in Bengaluru, says Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department and BBMP Administrator Tushar Girinath directed officials to prepare a timeline to restore roads that have been dug up by BWSSB. Addressing a meeting on Friday at Vikasa Soudha to review road and other civic development works, he pointed out that while roads are dug up by BWSSB for laying drinking water and sewer lines, the restoration work has not been taken up.

He told officials to prepare a schedule to repair these roads and complete them accordingly. He emphasised that approximately 7.3 km of roads in different parts of the city have been affected.

He directed officials to identify and list specific roads for repairs and begin work immediately. He directed Bescom to relocate transformers currently installed on footpaths and roadsides.

Girinath also told the officials to fix potholes and complete junction improvement work at the earliest.