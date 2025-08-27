Three held for attacking migrant for wearing saffron towel in Bengaluru's AV Road

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old migrant worker from Bihar, who is working at a transport office in Kalasipalya, was attacked by three youths for wearing a saffron colour towel. The incident took place on Sunday around 9 pm on AV Road and the three people have been arrested.

The accused is M Tabrez, 30, a resident of Nagawara who is a mechanic; W Imran Khan, 35, from Banashankari who does radium cutting work; A Azeej Khan, 37, a resident of Krishnappa Garden who is into real estate. The victim is Slindher Kumar.

Harikrishna, 33, the manager of Royal Travels transport office, who has also been attacked, has filed the police complaint. The incident happened between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Sunday and the complaint was registered on the next day. Kumar is working as a loader and unloader.

“When Harikrishna was supervising the work, two unidentified persons approached Kumar and abused him and attacked him for wearing a saffron towel. When the complainant intervened, the accused even abused and assaulted him.

He was also warned for allowing workers to wear saffron towels. Both the victims have sustained minor injuries,” said an officer. It is said that one of the victims sought help from a pro-Hindu group and the activists reportedly visited the Kalasipalya police station demanding action against the accused.