2.19 lakh idols immersed in Bengaluru in one day

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of Ganesha idols across its eight zones, witnessed a whopping 2,19,153 idols being immersed on Wednesday.

According to municipal officials, the South Zone clocked the highest number of immersions at 79,030 idols, followed by 60,703 in the West Zone, and 44,000 were in the East Zone.

“The traditional idol immersion spots like Yediyur Lake in the South Zone, Sankey Tank in the West, and Ulsoor Lake in the East, all comprising, reported over 80 per cent of the immersions,” said a senior engineer at BBMP South Zone.

He added that this time around, the Palike has taken strict measures to keep a check on banned Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, and had also raided a few locations earlier for the same.

The Palike has identified 41 lakes with kalyanis, and also put up 489 mobile immersion tanks at important junctions of each ward for public convenience.

It has also taken care of waste management, apart from arranging for barricading and lighting facilities, deploying trained swimmers, cranes, sanitation workers, and other vehicles to transport waste material after the immersion process at all sites.

Zone-wise Idol Immersion

79,030 South

60,703 West

44,000East

13,097 RR Nagar

8,492 Yelahanka

7,028 Bommanahalli

1,104 Dasarahalli

5,690Mahadevapura