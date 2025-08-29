Bengaluru has best talent, weather, but worst infrastructure: Biocon chief

BENGALURU:“Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather but the worst infrastructure; if we fix garbage debris and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world. GBA has a great opportunity to do this. Let’s use collective will to do this,” Biotechnology major Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posted on X, drawing the city administration’s attention to pressing issues of the city’s worsening infrastructure.

Her note on X on Thursday about Bengaluru’s pristine weather, pointed out that at the same time the city is struggling with the issues of garbage and bad roads. She tagged DCM DK Shivakumar and BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.

It appears that when some BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress government and its GBA concept of splitting the civic body for ‘better administration’, the government has now found support from the Biocon chief.

Responding to Shaw quickly, Shivakumar, who also the Bengaluru Development Minister, wrote, “Agree with you, @kiranshaw avare, Bengaluru has always had the talent, the weather, and the spirit. What it lacked was political will. That’s exactly what we are fixing now.”

“From garbage to roads, from debris to planning -- every challenge is being addressed with purpose and urgency.