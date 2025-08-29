Decision on state police chief soon, Advocate General tells Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday disposed of a public interest litigation questioning the appointment of the in-charge Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) after the Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty informed that UPSC held a meeting to empanel eligible IPS officers for the post of state police chief on August 26 in which chief secretary participated, and the decision would likely be made shortly.

Recording the submission of the Advocate General, a division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi disposed of the petition filed by advocate Sudha Katwa.

Seeking directions to the government and UPSC to make regular appointment to the state police chief post at the earliest as per the guidelines of the apex court, the petitioner challenged the appointment of senior police officer M A Saleem as the incharge DG & IGP.

The petitioner alleged that this appointment was a clear contravention of the binding directives issued by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh’s case in 2006 and subsequent clarifications issued in 2018 and 2019.