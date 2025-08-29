Karnataka HC to hear petition challenging Online Gaming Act

BENGALURU: A New Delhi-based online gaming company has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

By virtue of this Act, the entire skill gaming sector is being shut down, leading to a loss of livelihood of lakhs of employees, loss of investments made over time in this sector, and interference with the free will of players to exercise their right to play games of skill, the petitioners, Head Digital Works Private Limited, and another firm, alleged.

Justice BM Shyam Prasad said the plea will be heard on August 30 when it was mentioned before him by the counsel for the petitioners on Thursday for urgent hearing.

Challenging Sections 2(1)(g), 5, 6, 7 and 9 of the Act, which not only bans even online games of skill like rummy and poker, but also prohibits banks and financial institutions from facilitating financial transactions towards payment for any online money gaming service, and treats violations of the Act as a cognisable and non-bailable criminal offence, the petitioners stated that the Union government had taken a stand before the Madras High Court that states have the exclusive legislative competence to regulate online games of skills besides making a statement before the Lok Sabha on March 26, 2025, that the question of banning online gaming would fall to the domain of the states and outside the purview of the central government.