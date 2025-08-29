Karnataka terms UGC’s draft regressive, rejects it

BENGALURU: The state government has opposed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draft Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) for undergraduate programmes, calling it an attempt to impose ideological content and undermine the federal structure of education.

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar on Thursday announced it during the MoU signing ceremony of 68 government first-grade colleges with Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) to impart them with skills needed for careers in emerging sectors.

He announced that the draft would not be accepted, and a committee under the Karnataka Higher Education Council (KHEC) would be set up to examine the proposed framework. The UGC’s draft, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, proposes revisions in nine disciplines and calls for integrating traditional Indian knowledge systems into mainstream teaching.