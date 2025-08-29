KIA bags award for accessability initiatives

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been awarded Level 2 Accreditation under Airports Council International’s (ACI) Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) programme, making it the first airport in India and among a select group of airports globally to achieve this milestone, said the airport authorities on Thursday.

Awarded under the AEA programme, it is the world’s only initiative dedicated to benchmarking and advancing accessibility in aviation. The programme by ACI assesses airports on facilities, services, and governance, recognising improvements that embed accessibility into strategies, policies, and passenger experiences, stated a release.

“We are honoured to be awarded the Level 2 Accreditation under ACI’s Airport Accessibility Enhancement programme. At BLR Airport, accessibility is not just a measure of infrastructure, but a reflection of our belief that travel should be inclusive, seamless, and experiential for every passenger.

This milestone is the result of the tireless dedication of our entire team and the invaluable guidance from ACI, reinforcing our vision of building an airport that truly serves everyone,” BIAL COO Satyaki Raghunath said.