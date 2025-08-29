‘RCB Cares’ to help team connect better with supporters

BENGALURU: After being “offline” for nearly three months, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have returned to social media with the launch of a new initiative — RCB Cares.

In a heartfelt note addressed to the “12th Man Army”, on Thursday, RCB acknowledged that their absence from social media platforms since June 4 (when the stampede occurred near

M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s victory celebrations, killing 11) was not indifference, but a period of grief. “The silence wasn’t absence. It was grief,” the message read, reflecting on the day that “broke our hearts”.

The franchise said it has used the time to “listen, learn, and slowly build something more than just a response”. This process has culminated in RCB Cares, which the team described as a platform for meaningful action, shaped in collaboration with its fans.

“We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka,” the statement said.

The initiative aims to strengthen the team’s connection with its supporters by creating a community-led space for healing and support. The franchise said that more details about RCB Cares will be shared in the coming days.