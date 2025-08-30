Bengaluru’s rising ace: Tyagi all set for US Open Junior

BENGALURU: Kriish Ajay Tyagi, India’s top-ranked junior tennis sensation and currently ranked World No 49 on the ITF Junior Tour, is gearing up to make his mark on the global stage. The 18-year-old Bengaluru powerhouse now sets his sights on the US Open Junior title, kicking off August 31.
Talking to the TNIE, Tyagi said, “My goal is to become world no.1 in men’s singles. To reach that position, I’m ready to do anything. This time, I will focus on my serves and forehand. My team has started some specific training after the Wimbledon session. For the US Open, we skipped a few events to make time for physical, mental and skill training. I feel more ready now.”
A proven force on hard courts, Tyagi has maintained a formidable record across years — winning 74% on the surface in 2022, 75% in 2024, and 60% in 2025. With the US Open played on the same surface, Tyagi is primed to be a serious contender in New York.
The 18-year-old’s coach and the instructor at the Harsha Lingappa Tennis Academy, Sachin Vasantha Kumara, said Tyagi’s average serve speed is 200 kmph. Along with the average wind speed of 16 kmph and top spin advantage; the condition should be suitable for Tyagi. Without revealing too much about specific training, Kumara said, “We train him for at least 3-4 hours. We are still trying to improve his wrist strength. With the practice matches going on, we are experimenting with different strategies. During the clutch points, Tyagi will definitely go for forehands.”
To stay completely fit ahead of big events like the US Open, Tyagi follows a disciplined nutrition plan with five to six meals a day. His diet is balanced with carbohydrates, proteins, ample hydration and fresh salads. “When he first joined our academy, he was a skinny boy. But after committing to this regimen, the transformation has been remarkable,” said his coach.
“My family is the biggest support for me. My mom always wakes up early and prepares food for me, and takes me for coaching. My brother also helps me a lot and keeps tabs on my schedule. I’m really thankful to my coaches. Sachin is always there for me,” Tyagi said.
“Though I have a few sponsors, that is not enough for me to travel to all the games. We had to cut down on tournaments and we have to be very specific. I want the government to support us,” Tyagi said. This impacts his ranking as well, he said.
Kriish Tyagi
Hometown: Bengaluru
Age: 18 | Jr Ranking: 49
Avg serve speed: 200 km/hr
Best shots: Serves and Forehands
Winning % in hard courts: 70% (approx)