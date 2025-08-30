Bengaluru’s rising ace: Tyagi all set for US Open Junior

BENGALURU: Kriish Ajay Tyagi, India’s top-ranked junior tennis sensation and currently ranked World No 49 on the ITF Junior Tour, is gearing up to make his mark on the global stage. The 18-year-old Bengaluru powerhouse now sets his sights on the US Open Junior title, kicking off August 31.

Talking to the TNIE, Tyagi said, “My goal is to become world no.1 in men’s singles. To reach that position, I’m ready to do anything. This time, I will focus on my serves and forehand. My team has started some specific training after the Wimbledon session. For the US Open, we skipped a few events to make time for physical, mental and skill training. I feel more ready now.”

A proven force on hard courts, Tyagi has maintained a formidable record across years — winning 74% on the surface in 2022, 75% in 2024, and 60% in 2025. With the US Open played on the same surface, Tyagi is primed to be a serious contender in New York.

The 18-year-old’s coach and the instructor at the Harsha Lingappa Tennis Academy, Sachin Vasantha Kumara, said Tyagi’s average serve speed is 200 kmph. Along with the average wind speed of 16 kmph and top spin advantage; the condition should be suitable for Tyagi. Without revealing too much about specific training, Kumara said, “We train him for at least 3-4 hours. We are still trying to improve his wrist strength. With the practice matches going on, we are experimenting with different strategies. During the clutch points, Tyagi will definitely go for forehands.”