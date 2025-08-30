IISc raises concern over CNR Rao Circle work, says it may block campus access

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan has penned a letter to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, saying the modification work underway at CNR Rao Circle by the BBMP will restrict the movement of IISc staffers from the campus to Malleswaram.

In the letter, a copy of which is with the TNIE, Rangarajan said the BBMP chief commissioner had looked at concerns raised by IISc by visiting the spot. The main gate of the institute is the direct route used to reach Mehkri Circle, Malleswaram and Yeshwanthpur.

Many VVIPs also visit the campus. The alternatives pointed out, including the access through the narrow underpass connecting IISc and the junction, are not feasible. The work which is being executed on the ground will obstruct traffic flow.

He added that the campus is already divided into four parts because of the various roads, including the Yeshwanthpur-Malleswaram Road, Mehkri Circle-CNR Rao Circle Road, and the HMT Road. In the letter, Rangarajan urged BBMP to ensure that the final decision and work will not block access to Malleswaram from IISc’s main entrance.