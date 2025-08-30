Only 18.5% of work done on Suburban Rail project in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After Larsen & Toubro (L&T) terminated contracts to execute Corridors 2 (C-2) and 4 (C-4) of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), progress stands at 28 per cent and 6 per cent for C-2 and C-4 respectively -- overall 18.5 per cent -- after spending nearly Rs 2,000 crore, according to South Western Railways (SWR). The project completion deadline has been pushed from 2026 to 2027 or 2028, subject to delay over land acquisition and other hurdles.

The BSRP was to be completed by October 2026 as per the sanction letter; however, on June 20, 2022, PM Narendra Modi had said the project would be completed in 40 months.

SWR GM Mukul Saran Mathur, in an interaction with the TNIE, said the project’s completion target may extend to 2027 or 2028. However, he clarified that SWR does not have direct control over the project, and its role is limited to technical support, clearances and integration.

Highlighting coordination challenges, Mathur said, “Urban projects require synchronisation between civil works, track, signalling, electrical and rolling stock. This is not happening smoothly.” He pointed to land acquisition and depot issues as key bottlenecks. “Land acquisition for Corridors 2 and 4 is pending. For example, depot land is yet to be acquired. Without full land availability, the 2027-28 target may slip,” he said.