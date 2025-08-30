ROBs, RUBs in and around Bengaluru to be ready in two years: MoS V Somanna

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Friday said that in the next two years, all Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges within a 100-km radius of Bengaluru will be completed. He said the move aims to eliminate all level crossings in the city.

Addressing reporters after a review meeting on the construction of ROBs and RUBs in and around Bengaluru, he announced that 39 more level crossings in and around the city are planned to be replaced by ROBs and RUBs to ease traffic congestion and enhance public safety.

He added that in Bengaluru, approximately 75 ROBs and RUBs have been constructed instead of Level Crossing gates. Out of these, 56 were fully funded by the Ministry of Railways, 16 were executed under cost-sharing between the State and Central Governments, and 3 were built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Union Minister announced that a committee will be created with Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department (UDD) Tushar Girinath leading it. It will include Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and other departments for faster and easier execution of the ROBs and RUBs.

The Bengaluru City Police presented a list of the most traffic-congested railway gates in the city, where construction of ROBs and RUBs will be taken up on priority.

It was also informed that 13 ROBs and RUBs have already been sanctioned in Bengaluru, and work is in progress, he further added. Somanna also announced that there is a plan to construct a mega coach terminal and it is most probably to be located in Devanahalli.