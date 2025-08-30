Students protest delay in appointing guest faculty in government colleges in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students under the banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) protested in Freedom Park on Friday, demanding immediate appointment of guest faculty in government degree colleges.

For the past month, government colleges across Karnataka have been reportedly functioning without adequate staff. Students are left with only one or two classes handled by permanent lecturers, while most sit idle and return home.

“Nearly 80 per cent of government degree colleges run entirely with the support of 25,000 guest faculties. Instead of ensuring smooth functioning by appointing them, the government is delaying the process in the name of UGC regulations. In this negligence, it is the students who are being made scapegoats.

Admissions to government colleges have already been declining due to poor infrastructure and lack of quality education. The present crisis will only worsen the situation and further push students away from govt higher educational institutions,” AIDSO state vice-president Abhaya Diwakar said.