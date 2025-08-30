Students protest delay in appointing guest faculty in government colleges in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students under the banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) protested in Freedom Park on Friday, demanding immediate appointment of guest faculty in government degree colleges.
For the past month, government colleges across Karnataka have been reportedly functioning without adequate staff. Students are left with only one or two classes handled by permanent lecturers, while most sit idle and return home.
“Nearly 80 per cent of government degree colleges run entirely with the support of 25,000 guest faculties. Instead of ensuring smooth functioning by appointing them, the government is delaying the process in the name of UGC regulations. In this negligence, it is the students who are being made scapegoats.
Admissions to government colleges have already been declining due to poor infrastructure and lack of quality education. The present crisis will only worsen the situation and further push students away from govt higher educational institutions,” AIDSO state vice-president Abhaya Diwakar said.
“The Supreme Court in its judgement on implementation of NEP-2020 had ruled that the state government can have its own policy on educational matters and is not compelled to follow the Centre. Yet, on UGC guidelines regarding appointment of guest lecturers, the government is not showing willingness to frame its own policy.
This shows its attitude towards government degree students. Meanwhile, private colleges have begun classes on schedule and many are holding their first internals already as well. Yet, classes are yet to resume in government colleges. Here, we expect the state government to take responsibility of the issue,” said AIDSO Bengaluru district president Apoorva CM.