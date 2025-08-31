Don’t let the spark within you die, Noble peace laureate Satyarthi tells graduates

BENGALURU: “Don’t suppress the hummingbird within you (graduates), don’t let the spark within you die. Do your bit. Each small act of kindness and courage matters. Your choices will not only shape your future but also the future of humanity. Your courage, truth and compassion will help build a just, equitable and peaceful world,” said Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

Addressing graduates at RV University’s 3rd convocation here on Saturday, he asked them to use their education to challenge injustice and serve society.