No forest land will be used for Abhiman Studio, says Minister Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Saturday clarified that no forest land will be diverted for non-forestry activities, including the proposed Abhiman Studio in memory of noted actor Vishnuvardhan.

The clarification came a day after Khandre had announced that forest land given in the past would be reclaimed. On Friday, Veerakaputra Srinivas, president of Dr Vishnu Sena Samiti, along with other members, had met the minister seeking clarity.

Khandre explained that in 1935, the then government had declared 62.20 acres in Survey No. 26 of Mailasandra village as Turahalli State Forest. However, in 1969, before the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 came into effect, 20 acres were conditionally allotted to actor T N Balakrishna at the rate of Rs 300 per acre.

In 2003, Balakrishna’s children sold 10 acres with government permission, on the condition that the proceeds would be used to develop a film studio. “So far, no construction has taken place, and now even the remaining 10 acres are being sold, which is a violation,” Khandre said.

He added that a letter has been sent to the Revenue Department to return the land to the Forest Department. “The land will not be used for a botanical garden or Abhiman Studio,” he clarified.