Panel submits report on graft in BBMP works, recommends action

BENGALURU: The Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission on Saturday submitted its inquiry report on alleged irregularities in implementation of civil works, in 761 randomly selected jobs worth Rs 3,500 crore, implemented under the BBMP’s jurisdiction, during the previous BJP regime between 2019-20 and 2022-23.

It has recommended legal action against officials responsible for irregularities and administrative lapses, including issuing tenders and work orders, sub-standard work among others in the 8,900-page report. Since the officials, including engineers, were indulging in alleged corruption, colluding with contractors, the government has to deal with them individually, it said.

The commission was entrusted to investigate work related to solid waste management, lakes, rajakaluves and Smart City Project, which has more civil work compared to the other three. Solid waste management has limited civil work, as it is to do with the collection and disposal of waste.

The Smart City Project included 14,000 works, covering roads, buildings and cable works. Some were selected randomly with the help of an expert, a retired statistics department employee, and a formula evolved to apply to the remaining 90 per cent of works, according to sources.

Lapses were discovered in administration, estimation, procedure, accounts at different stages, bribes for returning EMD amount for those not given tenders and to refund security deposit after work is done, even when warranty period was over. It recommended institutionalising the dissemination of information from time to time, and guidelines and circulars issued by the government for officials. It also suggested that guilty officials be given an opportunity to give an explanation for lapses.