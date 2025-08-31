This techie’s robot awaits ‘first in India’ tag in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Sushanth Sujeer Kumar, a 22-year-old graduate from Srinivas Institute of Technology, Mangaluru, has developed ‘Friday’, which according to him, is India’s first self-learning humanoid robot. The project, inspired by Marvel’s Iron Man, is now undergoing tests for the “first in India” tag.

A resident of Uppala in Kerala, Sushanth completed his degree in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning this year. His passion for robotics began in childhood, sparked by fictional hero Tony Stark.

“Watching Iron Man’s advanced suits made me imagine what it would be like to bring such machines to real life. I also got fascinated by Elon Musk and Marc Raibert, that’s where my journey started,” he said.

Sushanth began dismantling toys to build drones and planes before creating advanced robots. His key projects include ‘Friday’, an InMoov based humanoid powered with Large Language Models (LLMs) to interact and learn continuously; ‘Lumia’, a robot using SLAM (Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping) technology that combines autonomous navigation with emotional communication; and ‘Genie’, an educational robot being developed to help students learn robotics. He believes they are India’s firsts with their own features.

“Friday will always be close to my heart because it was my breakthrough,” Sushanth said, adding that building the humanoid took nearly three years of designing, 3D printing, assembly, and programming.The young innovator relies on 3D-printed parts, sensors, motors, and advanced boards such as Raspberry Pi and Jetson Nano, with Robot Operating System as the software backbone. He is now exploring how Large Language Models can be embedded locally in robots to enable independent learning and decision-making without relying on cloud servers.