UGCET second round seat allotment results out

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the final results of the second round of seat allotment for UGCET admissions to professional courses, including engineering. Candidates who were allotted seats must pay the prescribed fee by September 2 and report to colleges by September 3.

KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said results for medical and dental courses will be announced only after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) publishes its all-India results. Until then, students allotted seats in these courses cannot exercise any choice options.

To facilitate admissions for other courses, KEA has permitted four types of choices. Under Choice-1, candidates must pay the fee and join the allotted college. Choice-2 allows them to pay the fee but wait for upgradation in the next round.

Choice-3 requires a caution deposit of Rs 10,000 (not applicable for B.Sc Nursing, BPO, BPT, and Allied Health Sciences). Choice-4 enables candidates to exit the CET process. Those who fail to select any option will be removed from the process and cannot re-enter in this round.

Prasanna added that candidates who later secure seats through MCC will be allowed to exit their Karnataka allotments. If new seats are added, they will be considered in the same round, and revised results published.