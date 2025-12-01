AI complicates crime, throws up legal challenges, says CJ

BENGALURU: “We are living in times where technology is changing faster than our ability to regulate it. The rise of AI has added a new layer of complexity to cyber crimes, whether in the form of deep fake videos, identity manipulation, or automated attacks that happen without human control.

Among various challenges faced by judges and advocates, investigative machinery and jurisdictional issues make it a formidable challenge to take the prosecution to a logical conclusion,” said Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru.

He was speaking at Lahari Advocates Forum’s 18th PGC Chengappa Memorial Lecture (a tribute to late PGC Chengappa, the first president of the Lahari Advocates Forum), organised at the Karnataka High Court.

“Courts today have been called upon to deal with entirely new forms of digital injury, and these challenges demand that both the Bench and the Bar adapt,” the Chief Justice added.

He also commented that younger lawyers have a tremendous opportunity as cyber crime and digital evidence are emerging fields, and those who equip themselves with technical knowledge will not only enrich their practice but also play a vital role in shaping legal responses to technology-driven offences.