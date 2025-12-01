BMTC buses choke narrow Ejipura Main Road

BENGALURU: The Wind Tunnel Road in Ejipura (also called Ejipura Main Road), a narrow stretch that is congested by traffic from both sides, faces further problems because of alleged illegal operations of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses.

Though the designated bus-stop created traffic bottlenecks even earlier, an illegal stop by some buses at the tri-junction only makes the situation worse.

Local residents alleged that the buses that are particularly responsible for the violation are 140-E and 141-E. These buses come from the Lower Agaram Road towards the Intermediate Ring Road that are connected by the Wind Tunnel Road. Instead of going all the way till the designated bus-stop, the buses stop at the tri-junction, let passengers out and wait till commuters fill up again before starting the return journey.