Citizen meet takes stand against ‘reckless’ Tunnel Road Project

BENGALURU: Over 200 citizens, urban experts and scientists unanimously termed the proposed Bengaluru Tunnel Road Project (TRP) plan unscientific, fiscally reckless and environmentally disastrous. At a convention organised by the Save Bangalore Committee (SBC) on Sunday, the speakers highlighted that the detailed project report (DPR) contains 121 critical flaws, including plagiarised data, and warned that large-scale tunnelling could destabilise aquifers, worsen flooding and burden taxpayers for decades.

G Shashikumar, convener, Save Bangalore Committee, described the Rs 42,000-crore project as unscientific, fiscally irresponsible and environmentally destructive. He warned that the project cost could escalate to Rs 70,000 crore, leaving citizens burdened with taxes and tolls for the next 40 years. He flagged 121 major flaws in the DPR and said the tunnel would serve only 1,800 car passengers per hour, compared to 69,000 by the Metro and 1.75 lakh via BMTC, making it an inefficient mobility investment.

Prof Ashish Verma, Transportation Engineer and Convenor, IST Lab, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in his video message, called the project a “waste of public money” and a myopic solution that will harm the city for generations. Verma highlighted that the project offers limited congestion relief, imposes exorbitant tolls, up to Rs 300 per trip, making it elitist and risks severe environmental damage, including flooding and soil instability.