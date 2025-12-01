Fall in HIV cases doesn’t show whole picture: Bengaluru docs

BENGALURU: As India marks World AIDS Day, doctors in Bengaluru say the reported fall in HIV cases may not reflect the full picture. According to national data, there is a decline in new infections because more people get tested early.

However, specialists caution that some high-risk groups remain underrepresented. “Every year, awareness campaigns help people understand HIV, how it spreads, and what precautions to take,” says Dr Subramaniam Swaminathan, director of infectious diseases at Gleneagles Hospitals, Bengaluru.

He noted that urban populations are increasingly aware of preventive measures, but gaps remain, particularly in rural communities. Accidental exposures, such as needle pricks or unprotected sexual encounters, still occur, and timely intervention through post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) has prevented infections in thousands of cases.

“Many patients come to us only when the infection has progressed significantly. Unless we create safe, confidential, and non-discriminatory spaces, we cannot control transmission in these groups,” he added. He also highlighted that preventive medicines like PrEP remain largely inaccessible in India.

Dr Mahesh Kumar JM, Internal Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, said, “Needle sharing is still a big problem. Young people experimenting with injectable drugs often do not realise how quickly HIV and hepatitis can spread.”