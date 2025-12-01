Golden Girls of '75: Sophia High School graduates to reunite after 50 years

In the midst of a newly imposed national Emergency in 1975, a class of 65 girls graduated from Sophia High School with big dreams and the education to make them come true. Life took them in different paths – to far off corners of the world and varied careers – but 50 years later, they’re set to come together, reminisce and once again get to know the girls, now women, whose presence coloured their childhoods. “It’s been constant excitement from everyone,” says Namitha Shetty, director of Shankaranarayana Constructions and Hotels, who is organising the reunion at Bangalore Club on Dec 2. The celebrations will begin today with an informal lunch. “There have been so many surprises. I had lost touch with many and when word spread about the reunion, I started getting calls from my classmates, wanting to talk. I was equally curious about them and the first thing I asked is to send me a picture because I don’t know what they look like now!” adds Shetty with a laugh.

On Tuesday, the class will reunite for a lunch along with a few fun activities to get conversations going, including a photo booth and a quiz. Shetty explains, “The photo booth has little posters taking us back in time to 1975 – the Emergency, the prices of different commodities, and trivia like that.The quiz is all about our school days with questions about teachers, subjects, and other things we had at school in those times.” The alumni will also leave with a thoughtfully-compiled yearbook detailing the accomplishments of each alumna with pictures to go along with it.