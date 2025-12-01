Man booked for issuing fake govt orders related to rural development, cheating GP member

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case against a man for allegedly creating and circulating fake government orders related to rural development projects and cheating a Gram Panchayat member by collecting money from him for the project.

The accused Chidananda Prabhugowda Biradar, a resident of Devarahiloaragi in Vijayapura. According to the complaint filed by N Ravikumar, Deputy Director (Rural Development) and currently the in-charge under secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department, a gram panchayat member, Mallanna Siddappa Nakettin, had submitted a petition to the RDPR department on November 24, 2025.

In his petition, he alleged that fake copies of official government orders were being distributed, purporting to approve road works in the Sindagi Assembly of Vijayapura. Siddappa stated that he had been provided a fake copy of a government order bearing the number GRAAP:428-(1): RRC:2025 (E-1628885), dated February 16, 2025, which supposedly sanctioned road works under the Rural Development wing, and that the accused had collected money from him.

Following this, the department verified the documents and confirmed that the order was fabricated. The accused had allegedly forged the signature of KC Devarajegowda, Director (Rural Development). The police said that Mallanna will be questioned based on the information provided. Prabhugowda will also be summoned for questioning.