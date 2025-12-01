Max temp drops to 20.2O Celsius, Bengaluru shivers

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s icy chill and drizzle became the stuff of memes, as the city tucked itself in and shivered through Sunday. The city’s maximum temperature plummeted to 20.2 degrees Celsius, well below Saturday’s maximum of 25.3 degrees, as Cyclone Ditwah moved inward.

According to weather observer Ravi Keerthi, this is the seventh-lowest maximum temperature in Bengaluru for the month of November. “This is the 7th lowest maximum temperature of Bengaluru City IMD Observatory for November. It had recorded 20.2°C on 2nd Nov 2012. Lowest being 18.6°C on 26th Nov 1976,” Keerthi had posted on his social media account on Sunday.

From sweat to sweaters, the sudden swing to ‘London weather’ kept city folk indoors, and the reels coming: ‘Bengaluru switched on the AC and lost the remote’ to celebrations of ‘original Bangalore weather’. The mist-and-masala tea weather has its own legions of fans, though many did wonder how they would brave a foggy Monday morning to get to work.