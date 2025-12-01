Special court junks advance bail plea of 6 GBA engineers in Rs 250-cr scam

BENGALURU: A Special Court in the city rejected the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the six engineers, including the two retired chief engineers of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 250 crore by creating bogus bills for the works not done in the city.

“Nowadays, this type of crime and scams by bureaucrats, politicians and contractors with high-handedness has become more common without the fear of law and moral responsibilities. The common people, having become the silent spectators, are witnessing this type of scams with no voice to resist because of high-handedness and lawlessness”, said Judge K M Radhakrishna, Special Court for Lokayukta Cases.

The accused are Doddaiah AB, retired Chief Engineer; Sateesh, Assistant Executive Engineer; Vijay Kumar N, retired Chief Engineer; Shilpa M, Assistant Engineer; Basavaraju, Assistant Executive Engineer, and one M Siddaramaiah.

The court said that the investigating agency has recently conducted a search of the houses and offices of the petitioners. The seizure of several documents from petitioners and others is reported to the court. The court said that the documents and the case diary suggest that not only the people who filed the petition, but also other unknown individuals, were involved in the crime and acted in a very forceful or abusive way.

According to the Lokayukta case, the petitioners allegedly issued work orders to the contractors to carry out the work in November and December 2019 by creating bogus bills in collusion with them and others, without carrying out the intended works.