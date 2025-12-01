Three lanes of Magadi-Mysuru road link likely to open in January

Once steel girders are installed on both the tracks, the BDA will begin the box-pushing process, pushing precast concrete boxes beneath the railway line to create the underpass for vehicle movement on the MAR.

A project official said if girder installation and box-pushing continue at the current pace, the first three lanes will likely be opened to the public in January. However, another official noted that progress also depends largely on timely approvals from the Railways for installing the girders required to push the second box and complete the other three lanes.

Officials said that once the underpass is completed, a cloverleaf interchange will be built to make the corridor signal-free. This portion will be taken up by National Highways Authority of India. Once complete, this road is expected to bring down travel time between South and West Bengaluru to 10 minutes from 60 minutes. The project was originally slated for completion by November 2025.