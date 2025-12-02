10-year-old daughter finds mother dead by hanging in Madanayakanahalli

BENGALURU: In a desperate attempt to save her mother found hanging from the ceiling fan, thinking she might still be alive, a 10-year-old girl used a kitchen knife to cut the saree used for the suicide, but the woman was already dead.

The incident took place early on Monday morning in Madanayakanahalli. The woman had had sold her gold jewellery and left a suicide note, stating that the amount be used for the care of her children.

The deceased has been identified as Saubhagya (31), who worked as a helper at a temple. She was living with her two children – a 10-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son – in Thotada Guddadahalli within the Madanayakanahalli police station limits. She was separated from her first husband and later married a person named Subramani. He was murdered four years ago.

The police said that after Saubhagya’s second husband’s death, her brother-in-law Shashikanth was taking care of her and the children. However, Shashikanth’s wife Shruthi suspected that the two were in a relationship and confronted Saubhagya. Upset over the allegations, Saubhagya took the extreme step on Sunday night by hanging herself from the ceiling fan using a saree, they said.

Saubhagya’s daughter found her hanging around 4.30 am on Monday. The girl used a knife to cut the saree and release her, but her mother was already dead. She then alerted the family members. A death note was found, in which the woman said she had no illicit relationship with Shashikanth, and she had sold her gold jewellery so that the amount can be used for the care of her children, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)