Bengaluru traffic is the worst: Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai

BENGALURU: Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Rajeev Rai on Sunday criticised the traffic authorities in Bengaluru, saying that the traffic management here is “the worst” and the city has the most “irresponsible, useless traffic police”.

Tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he posted on X: “I’m sorry, but you have the worst traffic management and the most irresponsible, useless traffic police. They don’t even pick up phone calls. Here is the SS (screenshot) of my attempt to speak to them, none of them picked up my call. For the last one hour, we have been stuck at the same place on Rajkumar Samadhi Road. I am going to miss my flight; tomorrow I have to attend the Parliament session.

Not a single policeman is seen around. These inefficient officers are enough to spoil the name and charm of this beautiful city. No doubt Bengaluru traffic has now earned the reputation of being the most notorious.” He tagged the city police commissioner and the joint commissioner of traffic on the screenshot.

The Opposition parties were quick to pick up the issue. BJP Karnataka responded, “‘Worst traffic management’, ‘Useless police’, ‘Inefficient officers’. These aren’t our words, but those of a sitting SP MP and INDIA bloc partner. The Congress government has single-handedly destroyed the global BRAND BENGALURU.

Congress, do you have an answer for your ally, or will this call go unanswered too?” The JD(S) posted, “Congress’ own allies are calling Bengaluru traffic police ‘useless’ and ‘irresponsible.’ Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, when friends roast you this hard, the opposition doesn’t have to. Brand Bengaluru is paying for your misrule.”

When reporters asked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, he said, “Let me meet him in Delhi. I will show him what the traffic in Delhi is like.”