Chennai schools reject GBA’s dog survey order

BENGALURU: Following Bengaluru South City Corporation’s official order that schools must conduct a survey of stray dogs on their premises, private schools have strongly opposed the order and written to GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, saying they have better responsibilities to fulfil.

Shashi Kumar, president of Associated Management of English Medium Schools in Karnataka, said, “This is too ridiculous for GBA to direct schools to survey a dog count. Schools were not even a party when the case regarding stray dogs went to the Supreme Court. They can’t make it mandatory for schools to conduct a survey. Therefore, I have written a letter to the GBA commissioner, objecting to directions of surveying dog count.”

Kumar has stated that schools have the responsibility of teaching and learning, and to provide quality learning outcomes. However, various diversified work has already harmed learning outcomes which violate the RTE Act and rules.

Shashi Kumar added, “We are ready to cooperate, support the lawful control of stray dogs. We are ready to cooperate with the department by maintaining cleanliness and restricting access to stray dogs within our campus. But we cannot undertake external surveys to provide stray dog census data which lies outside our functional domain.

Therefore, I have requested the GBA commissioner to withdraw or amend directions requiring educational institutions to perform stray dog enumeration.”

As per the GBA order, schools are asked to submit the report on the number of dogs within three business days, ensure adequate fencing and a gate of 10 feet within four weeks, maintain proper disposal for food waste, conduct routine inspections to eliminate possibility of dogs entering the premises, conduct responsible behaviour around animals, first aid for dog bites and immediate reporting procedures.