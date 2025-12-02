Clear e-khata applications quickly, GBA chief Maheshwar Rao tells officials

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed his officials to expedite the disposal of pending e-Khata applications under the five city corporations. Addressing a virtual meeting on Monday regarding issuing of e-Khata, conversion of B-Khata to A-Khata and property tax matters, he said a separate helpline number — 94806 83035 — has been designated for e-Khata-related complaints.

He directed officials to ensure that all complaints received on the helpline are resolved within the stipulated time. “Complaints to the e-Khata helpline must be monitored separately. Rejected applications should be reviewed to understand the reasons for rejection and appropriate corrective action must be taken,” Rao told officials.

He emphasised the need to immediately process new e-Khata applications and those seeking conversion from B-Khata to A-Khata. Timely disposal of these applications would help increase the revenue of the corporations, he noted.

Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil said the e-Khata helpline receives nearly 1,000 calls every day, and the issues raised are being tracked and resolved on priority.

He stressed that e-Khata applications should not be rejected without valid reasons. The reasons for rejection will be reviewed and corporation-wise reports will be compiled. This will help speed up the disposal of pending e-Khata applications, he added.

He also said that commercial properties of major defaulters within the five city corporations under GBA are being sealed to recover outstanding taxes.

In addition, revision cases are being examined to collect pending property taxes.