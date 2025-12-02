GBA revives part of ‘dead lake’, experts point to land grab

BENGALURU: As the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) Climate Action Cell and Resilience Plan (BCAP) pats itself on its back for the revival of a ‘dead’ lake, experts point out that there is nothing like a ‘dead lake’. They also say the corporation has been able to revive only a portion of the lake, while a large portion continues to be encroached and utilised for other purposes.

BCAP officials termed it as Bengaluru’s first-of-its-kind dead lake revival project of the GBA. On Monday, officials posted on social media platform X: “Once written off as a dead, lifeless water body, Kacharakanahalli Lake is now thriving as a community space.”

The total extent of the water body listed under revenue records was 56.26 acres. In 2020, following Karnataka High Court orders, the then BBMP was given possession of 16.28 acres for the creation of the water body, following which a detailed project report was prepared and work for revival of the water body started in 2023.

“After clearing roadside encroachments, illegal parking space and other encroachments, a total area of 17 acres has been recovered and made into a water body. The remaining land comprises a Bangalore Development Authority layout, private layout, choultry, religious institutions and playground. The GBA also handed over Rs 8crore to the Slum Development Board to relocate 447 slum-dwellers from the vicinity, but little has been done so far,” GBA officials said.

Nitya J, the GBA executive engineer who executed the project, said it took one-and-half years to revive the lake. It was a playground when the then BBMP was handed over the space to revive the lake. It is now filled with rainwater and overflowing sewage water.