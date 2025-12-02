Issue TCs within 15 days or face action, education dept tells schools

BENGALURU: Following a directive from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), the education department has asked all schools to issue transfer certificates (TCs) within 15 days of receiving applications and warned of strict action in case of failure.

The circular read, “It is the primary duty of the school principal to issue the transfer certificate within 15 days, so that the students are not deprived of their educational activities… without violating Section 5(1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009. If the school principal does not issue the transfer letter on time, the parents should submit a request to the field education officer of the zone.

The field education officer, who receives the request, should give the said school principal one week’s time and take action to resolve the request.”

Rashmi Mahesh, the principal secretary of the department of school education and literacy, said, “The department issued the circular because there have been many complaints from parents about schools delaying the TCs. If there is any issue of pending fees, the BEO shall help schools address the issue. So far, we have not received any such complaints from schools.”

RTE students and parents association’s BN Yogananda said, “During 2021–22, many students shifted from private schools to government schools because they were unable to bear the fees charged by the institutions. At that time, some private schools troubled the parents and children by delaying the issuance of their TCs.