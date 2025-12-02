Karnataka cabinet to discuss report on Chamarajanagar deaths

BENGALURU: The state cabinet will on Thursday discuss Justice Michael D’Cunha’s final report on the deaths of Covid-19 patients at Chamarajanagar District Hospital during the previous BJP regime.

The retired HC judge on Monday submitted a 165 page revised report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which also contains recommendations to take action against the errant staff at the hospital.

On May 2 night, 24 patients died due to oxygen shortage at the hospital and the staff was accused of misconduct and the mishandling of the situation. The state government had set up the single man commission headed by Justice D’Cunha submitted his first report on August 31, 2024, but since the commission faced lack of cooperation from officials and shortage of staff, its term was extended multiple times, sources said.