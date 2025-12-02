Melt in the mouth: Ooru on the growing mochi ice cream trend

Mochi ice cream is all about nostalgia for IKOI Tokyo co-founder Sara. Growing up in Japan, it was a small indulgence she could only enjoy once in a while. “In Japan, mochi ice cream is a very popular classic ice cream snack, the kind you find in convenience stores or local supermarkets,” she says. Bringing it to Bengaluru, she wanted the dessert to either take people straight back to those memories or create new ones for first-timers. “We have just started serving mochi ice cream at our cafe, but already the house-made vanilla flavour and mixed berries flavours are a hit. If you’re an ice cream lover, you need to try the mochi version. Even if you haven’t had mochi before, you will get hooked,” Sara adds, her enthusiasm infectious.

Elsewhere in the city, interest in mochi is also prompting bigger conversations about where this trend might lead. At Kawaii in Indiranagar, Ashwin has chosen to import mochi ice cream rather than produce it locally, a decision that often surprises customers. “It’s still early days for mochi here. The highest growth phase – acquisitions, white labels, domestic manufacturing, export, all of that lies ahead of us. I won’t be surprised if the likes of prominent dairy brands get into mochi territory. That would dilute this rare commodity into something your normie uncle at the dinner table wants and that’s when you know mochi ice cream has maxed out,” he believes.