Toy-tally Indian: Gubbacchi founders on their toys rooted in Indian identity

At a time when screen time is creeping into children’s lives earlier than their first word, many parents are looking for toys that encourage slow play. Bengaluru couple Pallavi and Abhijith Shetty was among them. But when they went searching for non-plastic, culturally-rooted toys for their son, they realised how limited the options were. The need to fill this gap eventually led to the birth of Gubbachhi that brings India’s stories into early childhood through wooden toys and baby essentials that reflected the world they wanted their children to see.

Gubbacchi (sparrow in Kannada), a quintessential bird that many grew up with, a rare sight now, reflects their mission of bringing back the roots with toys that celebrate India, from monuments to toddler puzzles modelled on rangolis and more.

One of Gubbachhi’s early explorations was in newborn toys – rattles, soft toys and feeders. Instead of turning to mass-produced silicone or plastic, they leaned into the traditional craft. “Crocheting is one more art that our artisans do beautifully,” Abhijith explains. The couple eventually partnered with women artisans from Ahmedabad to create a set of rattles shaped like a cow, lion and monkey – chosen animals seen in locally or the zoos here deliberately.

The innovation later continued with feeders made from neem wood, a material long trusted in Indian households. “A lot of experts recommend neem wood nowadays over silicone or plastic,” Pallavi says. Each feeder is shaped like a native bird – the kingfisher (kilkila), house sparrow (chimni) and parrot (chiluka). The handle comes wrapped with a soft muslin cloth. “Some babies prefer the texture of cloth while feeding – and adding it brought a fun design element, almost like a feather,” she notes.