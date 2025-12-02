Toy-tally Indian: Gubbacchi founders on their toys rooted in Indian identity
At a time when screen time is creeping into children’s lives earlier than their first word, many parents are looking for toys that encourage slow play. Bengaluru couple Pallavi and Abhijith Shetty was among them. But when they went searching for non-plastic, culturally-rooted toys for their son, they realised how limited the options were. The need to fill this gap eventually led to the birth of Gubbachhi that brings India’s stories into early childhood through wooden toys and baby essentials that reflected the world they wanted their children to see.
Gubbacchi (sparrow in Kannada), a quintessential bird that many grew up with, a rare sight now, reflects their mission of bringing back the roots with toys that celebrate India, from monuments to toddler puzzles modelled on rangolis and more.
One of Gubbachhi’s early explorations was in newborn toys – rattles, soft toys and feeders. Instead of turning to mass-produced silicone or plastic, they leaned into the traditional craft. “Crocheting is one more art that our artisans do beautifully,” Abhijith explains. The couple eventually partnered with women artisans from Ahmedabad to create a set of rattles shaped like a cow, lion and monkey – chosen animals seen in locally or the zoos here deliberately.
The innovation later continued with feeders made from neem wood, a material long trusted in Indian households. “A lot of experts recommend neem wood nowadays over silicone or plastic,” Pallavi says. Each feeder is shaped like a native bird – the kingfisher (kilkila), house sparrow (chimni) and parrot (chiluka). The handle comes wrapped with a soft muslin cloth. “Some babies prefer the texture of cloth while feeding – and adding it brought a fun design element, almost like a feather,” she notes.
The couple’s approach draws heavily from the Montessori philosophy, focusing on open-ended play, sensory learning, and materials that encourage independence. This is also why all their products are crafted in wood and finished using organic materials – olive oil, beeswax or watercolour.
When it comes to toddlers, Gubbachhi’s offerings widen – from wooden farm and jungle animals with play mats and colouring books, trivia about the animals, and prompts for storytelling. The festival kits, for instance, introduces children to rituals through stories, textures and hands-on elements, whereas the puzzles showcase icons, motifs and folklore in a way that feels contemporary rather than textbook-like.
On the road ahead, they want to bring the true essence of the country into everyday childhood in ways that feel natural, joyful and contemporary. “Whether it’s a rattle, puzzle, or wooden animal, we want to spark curiosity and connection,” says Abhijith.