Waste disposal via 33 packages, will not bow to garbage mafia: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said garbage disposal contracts in Bengaluru will be given out through 33 packages without bowing to any pressure.

After laying the foundation stone for the 1st phase of the integrated solid waste segregation unit at Kannahalli on Magadi Main Road, he said, “The court has approved these 33 packages. They will be implemented in a few days. They (garbage mafia) used to go to court at every stage and bring in injunctions and blackmail the government. They had an attitude that the government should listen to what they said. It has been curbed now,” he said.

Shivakumar said people are throwing garbage and creating eyesores everywhere in the city. CCTV cameras have been installed and fines being imposed to control the menace. The police have issued notices to vehicles dumping garbage, he added.

“My goal, intention, thought and commitment is to set up four units to produce gas from garbage,” he said. But only two units have been given permission because of space constraints and tenders have been floated, he added.

“In the past, 10-12 companies failed to generate electricity from garbage. I have heard that 24 MW of electricity can be generated with the right technology. I have also seen this in Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad,” he added.