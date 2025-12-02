Waste disposal via 33 packages, will not bow to garbage mafia: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said garbage disposal contracts in Bengaluru will be given out through 33 packages without bowing to any pressure.
After laying the foundation stone for the 1st phase of the integrated solid waste segregation unit at Kannahalli on Magadi Main Road, he said, “The court has approved these 33 packages. They will be implemented in a few days. They (garbage mafia) used to go to court at every stage and bring in injunctions and blackmail the government. They had an attitude that the government should listen to what they said. It has been curbed now,” he said.
Shivakumar said people are throwing garbage and creating eyesores everywhere in the city. CCTV cameras have been installed and fines being imposed to control the menace. The police have issued notices to vehicles dumping garbage, he added.
“My goal, intention, thought and commitment is to set up four units to produce gas from garbage,” he said. But only two units have been given permission because of space constraints and tenders have been floated, he added.
“In the past, 10-12 companies failed to generate electricity from garbage. I have heard that 24 MW of electricity can be generated with the right technology. I have also seen this in Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad,” he added.
On Saatarem Alternative Fuel and Energy Pvt Ltd (SAAFE), which is already producing 350 tonnes of compost from wet waste per day, is gearing up for processing another 300 tonnes of organic waste to produce 10 tonnes of biogas, and taking refuse-derived fuel to produce 1 MW of electricity, he said, “SAAFE will initially invest Rs 100 crore and scale it up to Rs 300 crore. The government will extend them all assistance. If this experiment succeeds, similar facilities will be set up in some more places across the state,” he said.
On rewarding individuals making videos of those dumping garbage on streets, he said, “We have taken all necessary steps. We are installing cameras to monitor those dumping garbage on roads. The traffic department is imposing fines on those people. People’s cooperation is necessary to keep the city clean,” he said.