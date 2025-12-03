Bengaluru-based starup 'Appli' app to guide students to find best career path; 1.3 lakh users register in eight months

BENGALURU: Experience is the best teacher. Using all the good and bad experiences a group of parents and students have come together and launched an App to help students and parents find the best career paths, courses and colleges not just base don the wards' marks but aptitude, interest and skill.

Conceptualised in 2024, the Appli app was launched in March 2025. The teams had participated in Elevate 2024 and were one of the finalists in the Karnataka category.

"Post pandemic, the internet and mobile penetration among students increased to over 95%. Making the best opportunity of this, we launched this App and dashboard to help students and parents, eliminating middlemen and at no extra cost," said Prasad Nanjunda, Founder and CEO of the app.

In the last eight months, they have partnered with colleges in Bengaluru, Tumkuru, Tiptur, Mysuru and many other districts. Colleges from neighbouring states are also being added to the list. According to them over 1.3 lakh students have downloaded the App.

"Along with helping students across all boards, our primary aim is to help students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. To ensure there is seriousness in our working and people have faith, we charge a maximum of Rs 25 per college application. Our first student was a daughter of a farmer and carpenter from Devanahalli," he said.

Explaining the start of the Bootstrap financial mode based firm, Akshay Bellubbi, Marketing Head said, the first six months were spent on the ground work. Our homework also included our past experiences we carried. For the next six months, a lot of networking and meetings with Vice Chancellors, university and college heads and government institutions were held.