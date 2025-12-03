Beyond visual language: B'luru on blending language pride with cinema

In Karnataka, where audiences regularly hop between Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, a movie poster isn’t just a marketing tool anymore; it has become a symbol in the language conversation. Recently, actor Upendra defended the Kannada-first stance, stating the need for the language to appear on all film posters released in the state, echoing tensions that surfaced months ago when a Telugu poster of actor and politican Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu was torn down.

This has put a spotlight on the issue and question: what language should dominate the state’s film promotions? With fans exchanging opinions online, we ask film fraternity members and enthusiasts what they make of the issue, to understand how Bengalureans feel about language, identity and cinema today.