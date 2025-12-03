Beyond visual language: B'luru on blending language pride with cinema

In Karnataka, where audiences regularly hop between Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, a movie poster isn’t just a marketing tool anymore; it has become a symbol in the language conversation. Recently, actor Upendra defended the Kannada-first stance, stating the need for the language to appear on all film posters released in the state, echoing tensions that surfaced months ago when a Telugu poster of actor and politican Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu was torn down.
This has put a spotlight on the issue and question: what language should dominate the state’s film promotions? With fans exchanging opinions online, we ask film fraternity members and enthusiasts what they make of the issue, to understand how Bengalureans feel about language, identity and cinema today.
Behind the Scenes
On the release day of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in July, a group of self-identified Kannada activists stormed into a theatre in Bengaluru and tore down the film’s Telugu posters. Their protest centred on the absence of Kannada on the promotional material, despite the movie releasing across Karnataka. Videos of the incident went viral, fuelling arguments between Kannada and Telugu film fans. While activists claimed that including Kannada on posters is a basic sign of respect for the state’s language and audience, others criticised the act as extreme, noting that poster language choices are conventionally driven by marketing strategy.
Sourabha Rao, documentary filmmaker
I never condone vandalism or violence in any context. The need of the hour is understanding that every language deserves dignity in its own home. What happened with the tearing of a Kalyan’s film poster is a symptom of a larger ache of a language that has nourished millions and yet often finds itself unheard in its own courtyard. Let no language be diminished: let Telugu flourish, let Hindi breathe, but let Kannada not become the silent host. A reasonable way forward arises from reciprocity, not compulsion. It’s not about supremacy but recognition. In the context of the Telugu poster and Upendra’s response, even the activist said ‘include’ Kannada, not replace the original language.
Anjan A Bharadwaj, actor
Language becomes key when it comes to identity, representation and local sentiment. People feel strongly about their mother tongue, and that’s valid. At the same time, cinema should remain a space where multiple cultures coexist without friction. One should celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema instead of turning it into a language war.
Steffi J Menon, content writer
There’s a part of me that understands where the sentiments stem from, but the act of tearing down the posters can never be justified. Cinema today is beyond any medium or language. Ultimately, it is the story and word of mouth that decides the fate of a film. Having Kannada on posters released in the state – or posters in both languages – feels ideal, plus everything else done to and for the film are just additions, and ultimately the film will indeed speak for itself. As long as a film is made with the right intentions and is a good film, it will always find its audience.
Anand Varadaraj, festival director
When a film enters Karnataka, it steps into a state with a deep cultural memory and a strong emotional bond with its language. It isn’t about imposition but about acknowledging the audience you are inviting into theatres. A simple line in Kannada doesn’t dilute anyone’s identity. It signals respect and says you see the people who live here. Upendra’s comment gets to the heart of this. He didn’t frame it as aggression or regionalism, he spoke about courtesy. He also pointed out that films like Pushpa did well in Karnataka, not because of posters or politics, but because good cinema travels. His point is simple: respecting Kannada costs nothing and strengthens bonds between industries.
Mahi Aneja, recent graduate
South Indian states have a personal bond with their language and are proud of it. I don’t think there are many parts of the world where you will see a film being dubbed into three or four different languages, but it is the norm here. The audience expecting creators to cater to them (with the poster’s language) is very basic. Even from a marketing perspective, at the end of the day, you want your film to make money and reach people. If people feel the film is excluding them, they will not watch it.
Siddu Moolimani, actor
Language definitely plays an important role in a film because it shows the roots and nativity of a place. Since the film is being shown in Karnataka, including Kannada would be an honour for the state. We’ve always seen films being dubbed and shown in Kannada on big channels, with titles and fonts already presented in the language, which helps the films reach people. In the same way, when Kannada films like KGF are shown elsewhere, they display titles in multiple languages. A film isn’t someone’s property, it should be accessible to everyone.