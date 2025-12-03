Chilling Reads: The Best of Horror

After watching The Ring at Rex Theatre in Bengaluru, my friends and I were so terrified that we decided to sleep in the same room. At one point during the film, overwhelmed by fear, I even considered walking out. Gore Verbinski’s 2002 American adaptation of Koji Suzuki’s 1991 novel reshaped American horror cinema. The plot revolves around a cursed video: anyone who watches it will die within a week unless they make a copy. This concept might be one of the first instances of a ‘viral’ video! It’s intriguing to consider how relevant this movie would be today, given that VHS tapes are obsolete and streaming has taken over.

I’ve often pondered why people willingly choose to watch horror movies or read scary books. The genre is peculiar; what terrifies one person may amuse another. Early horror films can seem laughable now. From ghosts and serial killers to creepy clowns, horror embraces a wide array of fears. Personally, I prefer horror films to books, as the cinematic experience tends to be shorter and less torturous. Classics like Dracula, Interview with a Vampire, The Exorcist, Frankenstein, and IT often dominate lists of famous horror literature. However, I would not include the numerous Stephen King books, which can be considered a genre in themselves! Instead, I want to highlight some lesser-known works.

Joe Hill, Stephen King’s son, is carving his own niche in horror. His dark fantasy novel Horns, published in 2010, features Ig Parish, who wakes up with horns after his girlfriend’s murder. These horns compel people to reveal their darkest secrets, as Ig seeks justice and confronts his grief. TIME Magazine hailed him as one of America’s finest horror writers, noting how Horns blends contemporary fantasy, crime fiction, and Gothic elements.

In The Monster Show: A Cultural History of Horror, David J Skal examines the links between horror and social crises in American history. He argues that horror films reflect societal anxieties – from the traumas of the World Wars and the Great Depression to Cold War fears and the AIDS epidemic’s connection to vampire lore. Skal’s analysis is both compelling and enlightening, exploring how horror has become a profound cultural expression, especially in recent years.