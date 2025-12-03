GBA lists 11 properties for removal of unauthorised floors, deviations in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru East City Corporation, under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), has started cracking down on errant property owners who construct buildings violating the sanctioned plan and adding unauthorised floors and tenements. It has listed 11 buildings that will face action. Already, action has been taken against five buildings in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment. One of the buildings in the Whitefield ward had its illegally constructed top floor demolished.

A senior corporation official said GBA is following up on constructions that have either violated sanctioned building plans or added unauthorised floors. Based on Rule 313, 248 (1), (2) and 356 passed by the previous Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, notices were issued to owners seeking information. The corporation has directed the violators to either remove the violation on their own, or to force the corporation’s hand into felling them.

East Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said action against two buildings has begun and soon the remaining ones will also face similar action. “The corporations have to take four months to follow the procedure. But owners take advantage of this and get a court stay. It takes time to get the stay vacated and proceed further,” he said.

Engineers said such properties have been identified at Whitefield, Hagadur and Pattandur wards and action was taken against three. In the coming week, the municipal force will be increased as more properties with deviations and unauthorised floors will face action. At Doddanekundi ward, three properties will face action. Engineers from Kadugodi and adjoining wards will take up the drive against six more buildings on which court stay was vacated.

A senior official said that soon, GBA will form a separate team to deal with building violations that will have powers to act against violations across the five city corporations.