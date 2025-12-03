Karnataka High Court rejects bail pleas of five accused in Bikla Shiva murder case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed the bail petitions filed by five accused in connection with the murder of Shivaprakash aka Bikla Shiva.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav dismissed the petitions filed by K Kiran, Vimal Raj B, Madan R, Pradeep and S Samuvel.

They challenged the order dated October 17, 2025, passed by the trial court. The trial court rejected their applications seeking to enlarge them on default bail and extended time for investigation and for filing of final report under the provisions of BNS and Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA).

Vijayalakshmi, mother of the deceased, filed the complaint with Bhrathinagar police on July 15, 2025, alleging that her son was murdered. Later, the case was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which invoked the KCOCA against all the accused.

The court passed the order after considering the independent report filed by the Additional State Public Prosecutor (ASPP) B N Jagadeesha, citing the specific reasons for continuing the accused in judicial custody beyond 90 days.

In the report, it was stated by the ASPP that the persons involved in the crime are indulging in real estate and have criminal antecedents and provisions of the KCOCA have been invoked against them. If they are released on bail at this stage, there are chances of pressuring the witnesses.

The report has also stated that the investigation is still going on into the alleged involvement of MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, and there is a danger to the lives of the mother of the deceased and people close to him who are the witnesses. The accused persons are habitual offenders, and they may be involved in similar offences if they are enlarged on bail. The first accused, Jagadeesha aka Jagga, who took shelter abroad after the murder, was returned to the country after issuance of a Blue Corner notice, the report stated, while seeking rejection of the petitions.