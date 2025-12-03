PUCL, family of custodial death victim Darshan demand judicial inquiry into Viveknagar police action

BENGALURU: Activists of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Karnataka, and family members of Darshan, 22, who died due to the alleged torture by Viveknagar police, have demanded that a judicial inquiry be ordered into the case instead of a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Following the illegal detention and custodial torture of 22-year-old Darshan, who died on November 26, the Viveknagar Police Inspector and three police personnel were suspended on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, YJ Rajendra, vice-president of PUCL, alleged that the police have been threatening Darshan’s wife to withdraw the case after his death. She has also been offered money.

Darshan was allegedly illegally detained by Viveknagar police on November 12. He was allegedly tortured and assaulted, and later sent to a rehabilitation centre on November 16. On November 26, he died at the rehabilitation centre, Prof Rajendra said.

PUCL has formed a fact-finding team of advocates and members from various organisations. Though Darshan was illegally detained, the police did not give any memo to his family, PUCL members said.

Darshan’s mother Adilakshmi said though he suffered injuries, the police did not take him to hospital. She did not sign any consent form to send Darshan to the Unity Foundation Rehab Centre, they alleged.

They said SHRC did not take any action against the police personnel for the alleged torture and human rights violation. The government should ensure the safety of Darshan’s family members, especially his wife, and order a judicial inquiry into his death, it added.